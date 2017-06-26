Mujuru Exposes Mnangagwa For Command Corruption

Former Vice President Joice Mujuru has attacked Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa for using the command agriculture programme to seek personal glory.

“They want to praise command agriculture when all this food we have was because we had good rains and some of us used cow manure and not fertiliser now they want to take credit for God’s blessings,” she told her party supporters over the weekend.

The local Newsday reports that in a show of respect for Mugabe and his education, Mujuru appeared to be shifting blame to people surrounding him, accusing them of misinforming and abusing him for personal gain.

She said Mugabe’s hangers-on had worked round-the-clock to portray her as his enemy.

“As Mujuru, I have been following those who are educated, like Mugabe, some of us went to school through the window and we said those who were teachers before are the real deal.

“I could not have done these things because there are people who went to Mugabe to tell him, to stop me from doing villagisation (sic) in Gadzi Village. We had started some house in the village trying to show people that you have good living in the village. Planning irrigation systems like the case at Dotito.

“Zanu PF went there and destroyed that dream, if you ask people from these areas they will tell you that Zanu PF saw me as a threat if we leave her, the things that we want to win from Mugabe while he is still in power we won’t get them,” she said.

