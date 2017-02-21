Mujuru Fires Another Top Aide | LATEST

WATCH: Mugabe Talks About Own Death, Sex Prophets WATCH: Mugabe Talks About Own Death, Sex Prophets Posted by ZimEye on Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Staff Reporter | The Joice Mujuru faction of the Zimbabwe People First party has fired another top official, for allegedly for working in cohorts with the fired Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa faction.

ZimEye.com can exclusively reveal that Vice Chairman of the Bulawayo Province Albert Mhlanga, was yesterday dismissed in summary from the beleaguered party by the Bulawayo Provincial Executive Committee, allegedly for using party members and his position to build structures he was bound to deliver to the Gumbo and Mutasa cabal.

Allegations against Mhlanga are that while the party was concentrating on party president Joyce Mujuru’s visit to Matabeleland South over the weekend he took the opportunity to illegally convene a meeting of members to set up parallel structures in at least five constituencies in the province.

Mhlanga was previously dismissed from the MDCT led by Morgan Tsvangirai only to reemerge later in the Tendai Biti led PDP where he did not last long before emerging in the ZimPF.