Mujuru First Black Woman To Sign Mandela Book

National People’s Party leader Joice Mujuru has become the first female African politician to enter a written message into Nelson Mandela tribute book alongside international icons such as former United States President Barack Obama and former United Nations secretary-general Kofi Annan.

The book, being administered by the British House of Commons and to be sold across the world to raise money for charity, already has over 700 signatures from most prominent people in the world.

Some of the people who have entered their written messages include three British Prime Ministers and hundreds of leading international business and community leaders as well as sports, music and film stars.

David Beckham, Sir Paul McCartney, Sir Richard Branson, the late Maya Angelou, Russell Crowe, Chris Rock, Kylie Minogue, Thierry Henry, Spice Girls and Will Smith were also among a host of global stars who have written messages in the book.

In her message, Mujuru, who was in London last week where she was honoured for her contribution towards community development, said Mandela’s legacy would continue to inspire generations to come.

“Dear father, Thatha, a freedom fighter, selfless leader of our great people. We applaud the sacrifice and indomitable spirit that you showed all of us who fought for democracy,” Mujuru’s message read.

“You inspired us, you showed us what it means to love your people, yes, you showed the world what love is. We know you are always among us, you live in us for heroes never die. We shall forever be grateful to have lived during your time. Siyabonga! Thank you for being one of us, baba. R.I.P.”

According to the invite to Mujuru to enter the written message dated March 8, the book will be printed in China and published and sold around the world with all profits donated towards helping children’s causes in the countries where the book will be sold.

“The aim is to launch the published version of the book later this year. Last July [Mandela Day] at London’s Roundhouse, I organised the first Nelson Mandela Remembered Concert ‘Unite against Hatred’ with some of the world’s top musicians and dancers performing,” read the invite signed by Nic Careem, founder of the House of Commons book to Nelson Mandela.

“To be edited by my dear friend the author Janis Kearney, former White House diarist to President Bill Clinton, the book will be a major tool to help continue Nelson Mandela’s mission to end child poverty and racial intolerance. A global figure will be invited to write the foreword for the book.”

The invite added: “It is important we continue with Nelson Mandela’s desire to end extreme poverty and social injustice, hopefully the book in his honour will help bring awareness to this noble cause.”

“My aim is to set-up Blue Sky Village Charitable Foundations in the countries where the book is sold. The Blue Sky Village Foundation will support a number of causes specifically relating to children.” – Agencies