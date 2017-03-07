Mujuru Formally Opens NPP Leadership Nominations

Staff Reporter | The Joyce Mujuru led National People’s Party has opened doors for party members to submit their names for National Executive Committee nominations ahead of the party’s inaugural congress set for the end of March.

Sources within the party revealed to ZimEye.com that the party will today start receiving applications from members who are interested in standing for the top six positions in the party’s leadership.

According to the party draft constitution the names submitted will be sent for assessment by an elections directorate which will decide who qualifies to be considered by the provinces for nomination to stand elections at the inaugural Congress.

As the party prepares for the elections the “designed” top six officials of the party which the sources claim was finalised couple of months ago has already leaked into the party members and the public rendering what the sources described as just a formality going through the nomination processes.

The designed executive committee of the party’s top six leaders maintains Mujuru as the party President supported by the aged trio of veterans John Mvundura and Samuel Sipepa Nkomo as her two deputies while Dzikamai Mavhaire will be the National Chairman.

Normadic Gift Nyandoro will be the Secretary General of the party while untested Mujuru loyalist Esnath Bulayayi from Bulawayo will hold the demanding Treasurer General portfolio.

The sources further revealed that Mujuru who according to the constitution has the powers to appoint other members of her standing committee is going to appoint her Harare Province right hand man Munyaradzi Banda as the party commissar in the position of National Organising Secretary.

Marian Chombo who recently suffered a major insurgence from her province where she was Provincial Chairperson will lead the women’s wing while Farai Kuvheya will lead the youth wing. To appease the Matabeleland membership of the party sources claimed that leadership of the War Veterans wing will be left for the region to provide a name.

The party provinces are expected to hold provincial meetings this weekend to receive the names as having made it through the directorate for provinces to endorse as uncontested nominations for congress.

Comment could not be obtained from party spokesperson Jealous Mawarire who was reported to be out of the country accompanying Mujuru on a trip to the United Kingdom on party business.