“Mujuru & Grace Are Cyclone Dineo”

ZimPF candidate in the upcoming Mwenezi East by-election, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti-Chuma has likened First Lady Dr Grace Mugabe and ZimPF leader, Joice Mujuru, to the destructive Cyclone Dineo.

On his Facebook page, Bhasikiti said females who are named Dineo, Joice and Grace were like destructive spirits.

He said the cyclone had coincided with Mujuru firing top ZimPF members and the First Lady resuming her rallies.

He urged the people of Zimbabwe to pray hard for divine intervention.

“I am just pondering on why these three great feminine names caused a stir this last week going all over. One is Dineo, the other two are obvious to you doctorates. Coincidence of spirits. Pakaipa.

Namatirai nyika nhasi. I am now fasting,” Bhasikiti wrote on his Facebook page.

Asked to shade more light on the statements, he said it was food for thought and open for interpretation.

The First Lady was in Buhera last week were she took a dig at Mujuru saying she is a nonentity in politics.

She also said the people of Zimbabwe would still vote for President Mugabe’s corpse even if he were to die before the 2018 elections because no one else is suitable to assume the presidency.