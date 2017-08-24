Mujuru: Grace Mugabe’s “Boys Dze Smoke,” Runaida Opens Fire

Mujuru Party statement on the late Maud Muzenda’s passing away

National People’s Party and Dr Joice Teurai Ropa Mujuru was shocked by the death of Gogo Maud Muzenda ,the wife of the late Vice President of Zimbabwe Dr Simon Vengai Mzenda.Gogo Maud Muzenda was a very humble mother .Although she was wife of the Vice President, she lived a very simple rural life.She spent most of her time in rural Zvavahera area in Gutu.

Maud Muzenda left the political life to her husband whilst she concentrated on giving her children proper parental care.She taught her children the values of sharing,hardworking , honest, trustworthy and love.Dr Mzee’s children unlike other high profile politician’s children never stole the limelight for the wrong reasons.

Chris Mushohwe “She(Maud Muzenda) was a real mother who knows how to raise children!”This shows that even those in ZanuPF acknowledge that there is one or many in the current ZanuPF leadership positions whose wives have failed to raise their children well.

Maud Muzenda, Sally Mugabe and Mama Mafuyana Nkomo will all be remembered as true examples of true “national mothers”.When Dr Mzee was incarcerated , Maud Muzenda took the role of both father and mother to raise and educate her children .Compare it with the Mugabe family , the mother is busy enjoying globetrotting while her two sons “Boys DzeSmoke” will be doing everything horrible, which even the parents aren’t proud of.

Sally Mugabe was known for “The Child Survival Foundation”,Mama Mafuyana Nkomo was known for her great contribution to the “Bulawayo Jairos Jiri Association”.Gogo Maud Muzenda was known for her love and care for the orphans in and around Zvavahera in Gutu.Hundreds of underprivileged children benefited from Maud Muzenda’s generosity. These were women(mothers) who never liked to be seen ‘poking their noses’ into political issues. There is great difference with what we are seeing today when a wife of Vice President campaign to be in Parliament .This is a great difference in which we see the First Lady trying to discipline civil servants at rallies.

May her soul rest in eternal peace. Maud Muzenda you left a great legacy.

National People’s Party Information and Publicity -Jeffryson Chitando