Mujuru Heading for Another Major Split | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter| The Joice Mujuru led National People’s Party is set for a certain split after a continued feud in the leadership in its once stronghold province of Bulawayo.

The imminent split which is already seeing the emergence of a new political party by some of the disgruntled members is as a result of the party’s failure to hold internal elections since the end of March.

The party initially failed to hold elections at the end of March together with other provinces after the province failed to agree on an electoral college when two colleges pitched up at the election venue with one backing Samuel Sipepa Nkomo for Vice President and the other backing Cuthbert Ncube. Violence broke out which led to the abandonment of the elections.

After a long feud on who was running the party after the failed election, party President Mujuru ordered the province to reconvene the elections and elect their provincial leadership and their eleven National Executive Committee representatives. The Ncube faction emerged victorious, sweeping all the positions that were at stake.

After the rerun elections, the losing Nkomo faction appealed to President Mujuru against the election result claiming that the winning Ncube faction was dominated by Shona speaking people and will not be able to lead the predominantly Ndebele speaking province. The faction further claimed that millionaire businessman, Ncube had influenced the vote to his faction by buying votes.

Following the appeal, Mujuru under the guidance of National Chairman, Dzikamai Mavhaire ordered his two Vice Presidents Sipepa Nkomo and Ambassador John Mvunduru to dissolve the winning Ncube faction leadership and appoint a six member commission to run the province.

The move to dissolve the elected executive has led to a further severe internal fight within the party which has resulted in several party members silently quitting the party following some senior members who are demanding that former Industry and Commerce Minister Nkosana Moyo must be taken in to establish a new political formation.

The final spark towards the split appears to have taken place during the weekend when the dissolved leadership called for a meeting to denounce the directives issued by Sipepa Nkomo and Mvundura. Sources who attended the meeting told ZimEye that about 300 members from the 12 Bulawayo constituencies with their chairpersons attended it.

Prior to the meeting, the newly set up provincial leadership warned that the meeting was not sanctioned by the party and all those who would attend risk being dismissed from the party.

Sources within the party indicated to ZimEye.com that the Ncube faction of the elected leaders has vowed that they are prepared to leave the party en-mass than have an elected party executive committee dissolved without cause.

According to the sources, the faction which enjoys a larger following of the membership is preparing to join a political establishment called Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity they claim is linked to Nkosana Moyo. The new party has adopted the NPP royal blue colour as its colour and is preparing to be launched soon. According to the sources, Ncube and Moyo who are currently both in South Africa are very close business associates and are busy mobilising funds to launch the party in Bulawayo soon.