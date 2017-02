Zim People First party leader Joice Mujuru has been hit by more desertions.

Several officials have in the last 30 hours handed in their resignations following expulsion of seven founding cadres.

In addition to Sylvester Nguni and Ray Kaukonde several youths yesterday held a press conference at the party headquarters in Highlands where they announced their decision to quit. Deputy national youth secretary Mr Prosper Gavanga said Mujuru lacked principles and wisdom.

The desertions began with Mr Sylvester Nguni informing ZimEye.com early yesterday morning and ended with another founder, the businessman, Ray Kaukonde announcing he was also leaving. Below was Kaukonde’s letter written in a shrewd mix of Shona and English: