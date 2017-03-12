Mujuru: I Won’t Arrest Mugabe

Former Vice President Joice Mujuru has said she will neither revenge on nor arrest President Robert Mugabe.

The National People’s Party (NPP) leader during an interview on the BBC HardTalk program (to be screened tomorrow) during her visit to the UK, was quizzed on why she intends to forgive Mugabe if she wins in the 2018 general elections after the way she was kicked out of Zanu PF.“ My party is not for retribution, but for restitution. We have to encourage people to forgive but not to forget. We cannot continue to lead in the past,” she said.

She continued saying, “we should be busy thinking of how best we should move forward.”

On the 1980s Matabeleland and Midlands massacres also known as Gukurahundi, Mujuru said she was partly to blame as someone who was in government according to the concept of collective responsibility.But she said it was unfair to blame everyone who was in government at the time because the atrocities were not executed by the regular army.

Mujuru also disputed claims that she looted diamonds from Chiadzwa, saying the term “Churu ChaMai Mujuru” (Mujuru’s hill) was a joke created by villagers involved in a flower export project she initiated at Hotsprings, Mutare. The project was a major source of foreign currency.

She said when diamonds were discovered, people started claiming that they now had their project similar to the horticulture project. Mujuru said villagers teased each other about the “Churu chaMai Mujuru”, but she was never into mining.