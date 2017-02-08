Mujuru In Trouble | FULL TEXT

ZIMBABWE PEOPLE FIRST (Zim PF) – PRESS STATEMENT

It is sad and unfortunate that Joice Teurai Ropa Mujuru has decided to take the unprecedented decision of purportedly expelling founding elders Cde D.N.E Mutasa, Cde R. Gumbo, Cde Bhasikiti, Cde M.T.A Mutezo, Cde Margret Dongo the Head of Women’s Wing, Cde Kandemiri, Head of Youth wing, among others, from the party we formed, Zimbabwe People First (Zim PF) and which we appointed her to lead.



We are not surprised by her irrational and emotional decision purporting to have expelled us.

What we do not understand is that Cde Mujuru would take such a drastic measure while we were in the process of trying to resolve challenges facing the party as an example specifically the issue of implementing the decision of the Steering Committee to re assign Dzikamai Mavhaire from the National Mobilisation. In fact at the time she held the press conference, we were waiting for her at the party offices as she had told us that we should wait for her since she was at the trauma center. The purpose of the meeting was to resolve these challenges only to be surprised that, she was holding a press conference at her house, not the party office, to purportedly expel us.

Needless to say this is not in line with the draft ZIM PF Constitution and the values of the Party. She has no right to expel us. Cde Mujuru was in fact appointed by us the founders of the Party to lead the party as an Interim President.

Further to that it was agreed as one of our founding principles that we do not believe in expelling people but we can relieve them of their position if they demonstrate incompetency, ineffectiveness and irresponsibility as we did to Dzikamai Mavhaire.

We are fully aware that the decision Mujuru made was based on advice from crooks, relatives, the Nzous and corrupt cronies some of whom are fugitives from justice. However as a democratic party we shall be consulting the party with regards to the decision she has taken to purportedly expel us. We want to inform the people of Zimbabwe and the party membership and stakeholders that the party remains intact. It is our hope that those who want change in Zimbabwe should continue to support the cause of Zimbabwe People First (Zim PF).

Cde D N.E Mutasa

Cde R.E.N Gumbo

8 February 2017