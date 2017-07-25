“Mujuru Is Like Jesus, You’ll Notice Her Greatness Soon,” Says Chambati

Staff Reporter| A senior member in the Joyce Mujuru led National People’s Party has likened her to Jesus Christ claiming that Zimbabweans will live to regret if she is not given a chance to lead the country.

Chinhoyi based political activist and freelance journalist Levison Chambati hailed his party leader in a social media post claiming that an opposition coalition without Mujuru is as good as dead and will not defeat ZANU PF.

According to activist, President Robert Mugabe and ZANU PF have been defeating a united MDC without Mujuru repeatedly in the elections and nothing will change in the 2018 elections unless Mujuru is left to lead the coalition.

“The proposal by the mdct that they can ditch Mujuru and prefer an alliance with Biti and Ncube and other small parties that do not have structures on the ground is the sweatiest news that Mugabe was waiting to hear for a very long time,” he says.

“Mugabe on several times has defeated the MDC while Biti and Ncube were part of the system. The combination of Tsvangirai and his Rebels will lead to another defeat ( the addition of zeros will amount to heap of zeros without the key element of a real number , which NPP is adding )if the opposition parties fail to accept the simply fact that Mujuru is the only person that can make it possible to send Mugabe packing because of several reasons then the supposed coalition is doomed,” he said.

Chambati claims that Mujuru is Mugabe’s most feared rival going into the elections.

“Mugabe is a shrewd politician and he knows that if Mujuru and Tsvangirai join together his demise is imminent. “That’s why he little mentions Mujuru during his campaigns because by mentioning her name or her party that will clearly send a message that Mugabe is sacred of Mai Mujuru.

Chambati goes further to say that the MDCT leader who is largely tipped to lead the coalitin is now a spent force and pale shadow of his old self.

“Tsvangirai is no longer that Tsvangirai of 2008. The current one is tired and needs someone who can seriously hold his hand like Mujuru so that he will not sink and kiss a nice goodbye to his presidential ambition.”

He further warns that if Tsvangirai ignores Mujuru he will have announced his own end in the political cycles.

“If Mujuru feels and thinks to create problems for Tsvangirai she can simply go alone on the coming election and that will then mark the beginning of Tsvangirai’s obituary to his political career.”

Indeed both of them will lose the election but to Tsvangirai the loss is likely to create more tensions in his movement in form of mass defections and at the end his removal from the MDC-T leadership.”