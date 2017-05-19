Mujuru Jets Into Chitungwiza

National People’s Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru will tomorrow address her maiden rally in Chitungwiza, where she is expected to touch on a wide range of issues that include coalition with other opposition parties.

Mujuru will be dating Chitungwiza for the first time since she entered into opposition politics, first as leader of the Zimbabwe People First, before she rebranded to NPP after a fallout with party founding elders Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa.

Mujuru addressed her first rally as NPP leader in Gutu recently and will be at Chitungwiza’s Macheka Grounds in St Mary’s tomorrow as she rolls out a series of rallies across the country in the coming weeks.

Her spokesperson Gift Nyandoro yesterday said she would take the opportunity to tell Zimbabweans how NPP would work with them in solving a range of socio-economic and political problems facing the country once the party was elected in power.

“She will also touch on a number of issues regarding the signing of the MoU [memorandum of understanding] with MDC-T so that our membership is kept apprised of the direction of the revolution and state of the coalition process given that our president is the head of Nera’s [National Electoral Reform Agenda] political committee,” he said.

Mujuru’s party touched off a storm at the Gutu rally when party vice-president-designate Samuel Sipepa Nkomo rubbished coalition talks with the Morgan Tsvangirai led-MDC-T in the event Mujuru was not made leader of the alliance.

The former VP signed the MoU with MDC-T at Tsvangirai’s Highlands mansion last month, which analysts claimed signified her endorsement of the former labour unionist as the face of the coalition.

Nyandoro added Mujuru would also urge the youth to register to vote for the 2018 elections.

“As a party, we have also made invitations to a number of progressive opposition parties for Saturday’s rally in Chitungwiza,” he said.

“We have done that in line with the spirit of seeking to make the spirit of grand coalition practical and having regard to the fact that Dr Mujuru is the head of Nera’s political committee. She wants to lead by example and not mere talking.”

NPP Harare provincial spokesperson Clive Mandizha said the Chitungwiza rally would give potential voters an opportunity to meet Mujuru.

“It is going to be our first rally in Chitungwiza and I urge all the people suffering years of frustration under the Zanu PF regime to come in their numbers. She will touch on several policy issues and development,” he said.- Newsday