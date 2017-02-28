Mujuru Leads A Party Of Thugs – Nkomo

Staff Reporter | The Joyce Mujuru led Zimbabwe People First Vice President hopeful Simon Sipepa Nkomo has described the party he joined from the Tendai Biti led People’s Democratic Party late last year as having the most undisciplined members he has ever worked with in his long political history.

Addressing party members at the end of a Matabeleland North provincial council in Bulawayo over the weekend, Sipepa Nkomo was short of calling the party members in the Matabeleland region thugs as he condemned the members for their conduct on social media platforms and aggression against each other.

Sipepa Nkomo who narrated his long political history to the members said that he has never encountered the kind of behavior he is meeting within the ZimPF membership particularly the youth from Matabeleland regions. Nkomo said that the youth in the party were extremely disrespectful of elderly authorities like him who will find it very difficult to work with if they do not change their attitudes and behaviour.

The Former Water Affairs Minister in the inclusive government left the Morgan Tsvangirai MDCT in 2014 ironically also describing the members of the country’s biggest opposition as being undisciplined and violent. The Seventh Day Adventist Church elder last year defected from the Tendai Biti led PDP where he was the Vice President claiming that the party lacked vibrant leadership and foresight. Speaking to ZimEye.com after the close of the meeting some party members took a swipe at Sipepa Nkomo for his attack on the party members describing him as being of advanced age and failing to cope with the new generation of politicians he found in the party.