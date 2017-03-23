Mujuru Missing At Harare Demo and Why

Staff Reporter| National People’s Party leader Joice Mujuru was conspicuous by her absence at the NERA demo in Harare on Wednesday. Her party has however issued a statement defending her for the development.

The full text distributed late Wednesday, was titled: NPP DID NOT SNUB NERA DEMO. It reads in full:

We have learnt that a lot of people are concerned why some of our leaders did not attend the Nera demonstration today. I am sure Zimbabweans are aware that we have national elections to elect a substantive leadership for our party in two days time, a very important exercise in our democratic journey to ensure we effect the change of regime we envisage in 2018. Our people, however, attended the demonstration in their numbers and we really appreciate the spirit of togetherness and the unity of purpose they showed.

Those that believe the absence of particular individuals among our leaders is a snub of Nera make a grave mistake of thinking a political party equals it’s leader and therefore should always be represented by it’s President.

It holds sway in a dictatorship not in a people’s party like ours. There are parties where nothing happens in the absence of the President and it is that culture, entrenched in the political psyche of many Zimbabweans, that we seek to deconstruct as NPP.

Our Vice Chairperson for Harare Province, Reverend George Chaparika, chaired the last preparatory meeting for the demonstration yesterday (21 March 2017) and if this isn’t participation at the highest level, then nothing can ever be. Our people, the most important stakeholders in our organisation, took party in the demonstration and our youth wing, through our able youth leader, Farai Marvelous Kuvheya, mobilised our supporters to participate in the demonstration and issued out a statement distancing our party from disinformative statements insinuating that we were not participating in the demonstration. We were ably represented by party supporters while our leadership was busy preparing for our internal party elections on Saturday 25 March 2017.