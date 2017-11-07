Mujuru Mocks Mnangagwa

By Staff Reporter|National People’s Party President, Joice Mujuru, said the dismissal, of her former Zanu PF colleague Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa was a lesson to the former President Robert Mugabe’s deputy that the aging leader uses divide and rule tactics.

Mugabe on Monday fired Mnangagwa from government on similar allegations of plotting a coup against him which he in 2014 accused and used to dismiss Mujuru who had been the country’s Vice President for 10 years.

Mugabe used his wife Grace and Mnangagwa to denounce Mujuru in 2014.

After Mujuru’s ouster from both Zanu PF and government Mnangagwa addressed several rallies justifying Mujuru’s dismissal.

In a statement Monday soon after Mnangagwa’s dismissal, Mujuru said she had no beef with her former Zanu PF counterpart.

“ Mr Mnangagwa we urge you to make a reflective damascene moment and realise that the National problem is just the Gushungo Dynasty and that its time to join the opposition trenches in resolving the National problem of the Gushungo Dynasty.

“Divide and rule tactic can never be allowed to divide Zimbabweans anymore,” said Mujuru.

“We welcome everyone who is willing to make another Zimbabwe possible for failure to unite will be no different from allowing Satan to run away with a Christian bible from a Christian pulpit come 2018 harmonised elections,” she said.