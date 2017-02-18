Mujuru: Mutasa And Gumbo Wanted To Make Me Their Queen Bee | THE RESPONSE

Do not cast your peals before swine for they will tramp on it. Mathew 7 v 6.

Jesus forewarned us not to waste good deeds on people who will not appreciate or understand them.. An ignoramus swine will never appreciate the beauty of peals. The recent ranting utterances by Dr J Mujuru on Mutasa and Gumbo suggesting to promote her to be a queen bee befits the above verse very well.

It serves these old Madalaz very well for how could they use such a “complicated” statement on a simplistic woman like Dr Mujuru? My president would rather be called Mother of the nation than a queen bee.

Let’s respect our widows. Mujuru is mother of the nation and not a queen bee!

Maybe Mujuru genuinely doesn’t understand or know the roles of a queen bee. Since she confidently directed us to google, please Madam Mujuru indulge yourself with the roles of a queen bee, for how could Mutasa and Gumbo insult your dignity like that?

A queen bee is the heart and soul of the honey bee colony. She is the reason for nearly everything the rest of the colony does. The queen is the only bee without which the rest of the colony cannot survive. A good quality queen means a strong and productive hive.

Only one queen bee lives in a given hive. She is the largest and most glorious bee in the colony, with a long and graceful body. She is the only female with fully developed ovaries. The queen’s two primary purposes are to produce chemical scents that help regulate the unity of the colony and to lay lots of eggs.

The other bees pay close attention to the queen, tending to her every need. Like a regal celebrity, she’s always surrounded by a flock of attendants as she moves about the hive. Yet, she isn’t spoiled.

These royal attendants are vital, because the queen is totally incapable of tending to her own basic needs. She can neither feed nor groom herself. She can’t even leave the hive to relieve herself. And so her doting attendants (the queen’s court) take care of her basic needs while she tirelessly goes from cell to cell doing what she does best . . . laying eggs.

Madam Mujuru get this right: Mutasa and Gumbo did not insinuate that you are an insect or that they are begging for a threesome with you. They were simply suggesting that you are the heart and soul of the party without which the party may not grow since you were its leader. They did not in anyway suggest you were a whore or that they intend to turn you into one.

Not everything is about your sexuality Madam. Some statements are simply just that: STATEMENTS.

These old Madalaz were suggesting that you need all the undivided support and protection since no one is perfect.

Your simple role would have been to plant and grow the party (laying of eggs) till we overcome zanupf. It’s a pity if you didn’t understand such a simple statement.

Such yawning misfiring leaves one wondering if you, Madam, actually personally researched and understood your own PHD dissertation.

Madam if you can be confused by such plain statements it boggles the mind then as to your intellectual capabilities to lead a party, negotiate a coalition, let alone lead Zimbabwe or negotiate peace or energy deals with Iran.

Iam mostly disappointed at your PHD mentor and supervisor madam.

I hope one day we will not revisit this letter and wish we had not made you the president of the country for it will be too late! – Anonymous