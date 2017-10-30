Mujuru NPP Heading For Yet Another Split

Staff Reporter|The Joyce Mujuru led National People’s Party is heading for yet another imminent split as party members express a serious no confidence vote on the former national Vice President’s leadership style.

Very reliable sources within the party indicated to ZimEye.com on Monday that a new political party will be emerging soon from the new opposition party that has already split once in just under three years of existence.

Led by President Robert Mugabe’s former deputy, Mujuru, who was dismissed from the ruling ZANU PF, the party was formed in February 2015 under the name Zimbabwe People First where on Mugabe cursed the party that it will split several times before contesting any national elections and the curse appears to be hitting the party.

The party sources indicate that financially strong party Treasurer General Engineer Wilbert Mubaiwa will be walking out of the party soon and joining up with several other party members in establishing a new political dispensation.

According to the sources, included in the list of top party officials to leave the party is millionaire South African based businessman Cuthbert Ncube who has been bankrolling most of the party’s programmes.

Ncube lost the party second Vice President position at the internal party elections held in March this year.

The sources also indicated that at least three provincial chairpersons and a number of members of the standing committee will be quitting the NPP to join the new establishment.

The new party is reported to have held a hugely attended meeting in Harare over the weekend and will this Wednesday be holding a similar meeting in Masvingo before going to Bulawayo as the breakaway group mobilizes for support from the NPP structures.

According to the sources, the breakaway group is upset with what they described as dictatorial tendencies by Mujuru and her efforts to sabotage a national grand coalition with mainstream opposition parties.

“The members are disgruntled with Mujuru because she wants to run the party alone with less than ten of her trusted persons. They make unconstitutional decisions on their own and force the decisions down the party,” said the source.

The sources further blamed Mujuru and her deputy Samuel Sipepa Nkomo for causing confusion within the country’s opposition by creating a “hopeless coalition with small parties like DARE and ZUNDE” in order to give Mugabe and ZANU PF room to win the 2018 elections against a disjointed opposition.

“The members who are leaving the party are not happy with the new hopeless coalition which Mujuru and Sipepa are trying to foster instead of pursuing negotiations with Morgan Tsvangirai to build a strong force to defeat Mugabe,” the source said.

Mujuru’s deputy, Sipepa Nkomo is on record saying he will never find himself working with Tsvangirai after he led a rebellion against Tsvangirai which led to the formation of the People’s Democratic Party.

Mujuru has also been refusing to work with her elected Treasurer General Mubaiwa alegedly on Sipepa’s insistence that he contested for the position which had been “reserved” for a Bulawayo person.

Efforts to get a comment from Mubaiwa on the matter were unsuccessful but a lady answering Cuthbert Ncube’s mobile phone confirmed that Ncube was in the country from South Africa and had left Bulawayo for Harare over the weekend.