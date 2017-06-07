Mujuru Official In Trouble For Impersonating Chief

CHIEF Chiwara of Gutu South has threatened to take legal action against a National People’s Party (NPP) member who allegedly impersonated him during the party leader, Dr Joice Mujuru’s visit last month.

According to local media reports, a man called Mr William Majada identified himself as Chief Chiwara during the NPP rally held at Maungwa Business Centre in Gutu South.

Dr Mujuru intended to meet chiefs in the constituency as part of her campaign strategy.

The strategy was, however, a monumental flop after traditional leaders snubbed her.

She was then forced to turn the meeting into a “meet the people tour.”

Chief Chiwara (90) said he feels that his image as a staunch Zanu-PF supporter, former freedom fighter and an executive member in the district structures of the party, was tarnished.

He said he has since summoned Mr Majada to his traditional court over the issue.

The chief said he is a bonafide member of Zanu-PF and will never trade his allegiance to the revolutionary party with anything.

He said he participated in the liberation struggle under Zanu-PF and as such he will never betray the party.

“I was surprised to learn through the local newspapers that I attended an NPP rally at Maungwa Business Centre. The paper used Majada of NPP’s picture purporting to be me,” said Chief Chiwara.

He said Mr Majada was not even a headman neither had he sent him as his representative to the meeting.

“Majada is not even a chief and I wonder why he chose to impersonate me and soil my name. I have summoned him to my court and if he defies my order I will consult my lawyers with a view to take legal action. I have also demanded a retraction from the local papers,” he said.

Contacted for comment NPP Masvingo provincial chairman Mr Oliver Chirume said it was not the duty of the party to ascertain whether or not the people who identified themselves as chiefs were telling the truth.

“When a person says he is a chief who are we to dispute that?” said Mr Chirume.- state media