Mujuru Ordered To Stop Using Zimbabwe People First Name

Staff Reporter | Disgruntled founding elders of the Zimbabwe People First party Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo, have told party President Joyce Mujuru to immediately stop using the name of the party in her activities.
In a letter to Mujuru dated the 13th of February 2017 and core signed by Mutasa and Gumbo, the two veteran politicians claim to own the name of the party and consequently barring Mujuru from using the name.
The elders claim that the name of the party was coined by them and so remains with their side of the factions. Mujuru is warned of unspecified action if she continues using the name.