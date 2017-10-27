MUJURU OUSTER: Mnangagwa, Grace And The Wheels Of Time

By Mazviwanza Shiri | A story is told of a young bride who was married into a family with a history of albinism. As common in true African tradition, her husband invited his younger brother who was albino to come and stay with him in town to learn a trade that would give him some form of sustenance. His young bride was reviled. She could not accept her in law’s condition which saw his lips with pus oozing lacerations due to lack of proper medication and attention back in the village.

Disgusted, she gave him his own cup, plate and crockery which she instructed him to use during his stay with them. Can you imagine her consternation when her first child arrived with albinism. She obviously had not heard, or chose to ignore, the old Shona adage, “seka urema wafa” which, loosely translated, means avoid deriding other people’s misfortunes until after you die.

Our political leaders might not know about this simple teaching or its down-to-earth meaning. When Teurai Ropa was ousted from ZANU PF and government in 2014, one person who gleefully derided her was none other than Munangagwa who expressed his delight at a rally heaping praise after praise on the protagonist, Grace Mugabe. “Takazipigwa”, was one of the words he chose to use to describe his thorough delight at the humiliation suffered by Mujuru at graceless Mugabe’s expense. Where is he now? The wheels of time keep on turning and we are never sure where we will be tomorrow. The lesson to be learnt ; do not deride the misfortunes visited on other people as you may suffer the same or, even, a worse fate. Munangagwa’s lesson came in an extraordinarily short time!

Graceless Mugabe does not seem to realize her predicament. How pathetic. Drunk with power, she is oblivious of the waning age of her husband and that he is closer to the end of the tether than at any other time of his life. Instead of wooing people with real potential to succeed her husband, she is busy making enemies and muddying the political waters even further. She does not seem to realise she has no political clout of her own save for basking in her husband’s waning glory. Mark my words, she is going to learn her lesson sooner than later. Of course, she is enjoying her meteoric rise to power but lacks the guile and mental gymnastics to sustain that position in the minefield that Zimbabwe politics has become. She is exploited by the ruthlessly ambitious young turks of ZANU PF. The touchy question of succession is put on hold as protagonist goes after protagonist and it becomes a vortex of confusion that perpetuates Mugabe’s grip on power endlessly.

But then, Mugabe is not God. Despite his cunning and shrewd exploitation, the end is nigh. I am no prophet of doom, but the writing is clearly on the wall for all discerning Zimbabweans to see.

God makes stubborn those he wishes to destroy. All the arrogance, deceptions and corruption will be put to a stop as the wheels of time keep on turning. History is littered with men believed to be invincible but were proved to be mere paper tigers. Only God is invincible and time changes everything. The song of a group popular in the 70s called JOURNEY keeps ringing in my mind. The lyrics have gone rusty with age but it is the chorus of the song that keeps playing in my mind. The words went something like this:

Wheel in the sky keeps on turning

I don’t know where I will be tomorrow

The words have a very profound meaning but then, human nature never seems to learn from its mistakes. Of all beings, I have found the political one to be more recalcitrant than any other especially the tyrannical one which begins to believe that it has a holding power over everyone. The wheel in the sky keeps on turning and no one knows where they will be tomorrow. So, treat friend and foe with justice and fairness as you never know on which part of the wheel you will end up being on tomorrow, either bottom or top. And avoid deriding or riding rough shod those in worst circumstances than your own. Ask Teurai Ropa and, sooner rather than later, Emmerson because politics in Zimbabwe has become an insane whirlwind that destroys everything in its path.