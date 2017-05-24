Mujuru Party Destroyed By Tribalism

Staff Reporter | A serious tribal rift continues to engulf the Joyce Mujuru led National People’s Party in Bulawayo Province, amidst reports that the Ndebele speaking party members are demanding for the exclusion of Shona speaking people from the party leadership of the party in the province.

Very reliable sources within the party revealed to ZimEye.com that a delegation of the Ndebele speaking party members last week stormed Mujuru’s Harare home from Bulawayo demanding that she dissolves the entire Bulawayo Province leadership on allegations that it is dominated by Shona speaking people.

According to the sources the delegation accused Shona speaking people in the province of using money to buy votes in the recently held party internal elections which saw majority of the positions being won by an alleged Shona speaking people faction.

The sources further claim that losing Vice Presidential candidate millionaire businessman Cuthbert Ncube who they claim to be from Hurungwe bank rolled the election campaign for his faction which was dominated by Shona speaking people from outside Bulawayo.

Ncube, who the source claim is using a fake Ndebele surname, is said to have hosted a number of beer drinking and meat eating functions in the city which enticed several voters to vote for candidates under his faction which was up against a predominantly Ndebele speaking people faction backing eventual winner Samuel Sipepa Nkomo for the position of Vice President.

Bulawayo province failed to take part in the election for Vice President due to violence as the rival factions clashed over the electoral college. Sipepa was eventually elected by six of the nine provinces that voted and Mujuru declared him the winner over Ncube. Ncube’s backers however went on to sweep all the Bulawayo Provincial executive committee positions including the provincial representatives into the National Executive Committee.

According to the sources, Mujuru has dispatched her two Vice Presidents John Mvundura and Sipepa Nkomo to accompany National Chairman Dzikamai Mavhaire to the province to solve the tribal rift which is threatening to destroy the party in the province.