Mujuru Party Fires Sipepa Nkomo

1

By Staff Reporter| The Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party, has fired its deputy President, Samuel Sipepa Nkomo.

The resolution to fire Nkomo, was reached at a meeting which was held in Gwanda at the weekend and attended by the party’s 10 provincial representatives and chairpersons.

The meeting said Nkomo was promoting divisions within the party.

“All 10 provinces have  unanimously with immediate effect decided to expel Mr Sipepa from the party  for infiltration, sowing divisions, factionalism, incompetence , misleading the president, sabotage and deviation from the  party’s founding values,” read part of the meeting resolutions.

“As the grassroots, custodians of the party values, vanguard of the party, we announce the return of the party to its rightful owners the people and its original values. We announce the termination of the Rainbow coalition and we instruct our leaders to join the MDC Alliance as per grassroots sentiments. We refuse to be part of Sipepa and one Gordon Moyo’s hatred and personal crusade against Morgan Tsvangirai,” the meeting resolved.

The meeting said it was ,however,behind the leadership of Joice Mujuru.

“We remain loyal cadres of the party and support the democratical elected president Dr Joice Mujuru,” read the meeting minutes.

 

 

  • ROYAL MTHWAKAZI

    Its the season of FIRES I guess; hence the FIRE FIRINGS all over the place. Zim politics – even children are better!