Mujuru Party In Turmoil As Two Senior Members Quit In A Huff

Terrence Mawawa, Masvingo | The empire that former Vice President Joice Mujuru built is crumbling with each passing day as defections continue to rock her party.

National People’ s Party (NPP), secretary for legal affairs Rodney Makausi yesterday resigned following serious divisions and infighting within the party structures while former NPP National Executive member, Shylet Uyoyo also dumped the party.

“I formally resigned from NPP and it would be incorrect to say I dumped the party . I merely exercised my legal and constitutional right to join or leave a political party and in my resignation letter to NPP I clearly stated that I could no longer devote myself to the party because of pressing commitments,” he said.

Sources close to Uyoyo said the former Zanu PF Provincial Women’ s League Chairperson would soon rejoin Zanu PF.

However NPP National Spokesperson Jeffryson Chitando downplayed Uyoyo and Makausi’s resignations saying party programmes would not be affected by the departure of the two officials.

“ I want to make it clear that the departure of the two will not affect the NPP at all. NPP is not made up of two members, but is a mass political party made up of many members who will continue to work tirelessly. We do not make noise when new members join NPP like what they are doing every day and we see no reason why there should be noise when two members decide to quit,” said Chitando.