Mujuru Party Insists Tsvangirai Is Less Educated

Joice Mujuru’s People First party has reiterated its comments that their leader Mujuru is more educated than veteran opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, adding to earlier statements in which they subtly wrote Tsvangirai off on competency, all on the basis of academic papers.

Tsvangirai has since been subtly portrayed as a person of subnormal intelligence – what published English lexicons directly refer to as “an idiot.”

In a broad statement released early Monday morning developing from a speech by their National Mobilisation Coordinator, Dzikamai Mavhaire, the party reiterated the view that Mujuru is more competent to lead the highly celebrated coalition of parties.

Mujuru is the ideal leader as her entrance into politics dismisses Mugabe’s comments against Tsvangirai on the basis of education, they said, tactfully putting Mujuru above Tsvangirai on competency. They added saying she is a PhD holder and as Mavhaire said, that clears all attacks an opposition movement could suffer from Mugabe.

Their statement was attacking ZimEye for the article which quotes Mavhaire making those comments writing Tsvangirai off.

The word “idiot” was used in the earlier article’s headline as the English thesaurus defines an idiot as “a person of subnormal intelligence, who is also slow of learning.”

“Hon Mavhaire further explained that even Mugabe’s claims that Tsvangirai’s is not learned makes no sense now that Dr. Mujuru, a PhD holder, is getting into a proposed coalition with President Tsvangirai,” wrote spokesperson Jelousy Mawarire.

He continued saying, “There was never a point when Hon Mavhaire called President Tsvangirai an idiot or any such despicable word.”