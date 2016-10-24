Mujuru Party Insists Tsvangirai Is Less Educated

24

Joice Mujuru’s People First party has reiterated its comments that their leader Mujuru is more educated than veteran opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, adding to earlier statements in which they subtly wrote Tsvangirai off on competency, all on the basis of academic papers.

Tsvangirai has since been subtly portrayed as a person of subnormal intelligence – what published English lexicons directly refer to as “an idiot.”

In a broad statement released early Monday morning developing from a speech by their National Mobilisation Coordinator, Dzikamai Mavhaire, the party reiterated the view that Mujuru is more competent to lead the highly celebrated coalition of parties.

Mujuru is the ideal leader as her entrance into politics dismisses Mugabe’s comments against Tsvangirai on the basis of education, they said, tactfully putting Mujuru above Tsvangirai on competency. They added saying she is a PhD holder and as Mavhaire said, that clears all attacks an opposition movement could suffer from Mugabe.

Their statement was attacking ZimEye for the article which quotes Mavhaire making those comments writing Tsvangirai off.

The word “idiot” was used in the earlier article’s headline as the English thesaurus defines an idiot as “a person of subnormal intelligence, who is also slow of learning.”

“Hon Mavhaire further explained that even Mugabe’s claims that Tsvangirai’s is not learned makes no sense now that Dr. Mujuru, a PhD holder, is getting into a proposed coalition with President Tsvangirai,” wrote spokesperson Jelousy Mawarire.

He continued saying, “There was never a point when Hon Mavhaire called President Tsvangirai an idiot or any such despicable word.”

 

EXCLUSIVE

  • mboko

    Its fine Tsvangirai idhodhi there fore run yours we will run our with our idhodhi

  • FreeZim

    ZPF where the frik have so called PHDS and educted politicians got Zim. Wake up…you fooling yourselves

  • Pedro Gorosviba

    Saka ivo vakadzidza what do they have to show for it for the last 40 years, besides singing praises to Bob, and stealing from state coffers! Morons! Zimbabwe is poor today because of these so called educated gay gangsters. I will never ever ever in my life vote for the so called educated. Educated, but not learned!

  • Mdolomba

    There you go again with this education thing. Where has this education taken us given that our Bob was one of the most educated leaders in Africa in 1980? You cannot disqualify Tswangirai on the basis of education. If he knows what the country needs and he can surround himself with the right people surely he can run the country better than the educated Mugabe who sorrounded himself with corrupt tribalistic conformist idiots and ran down the country. I dont support Tswangirai, but its so low to judge him on the basis of the number of years spent at school.

  • Mdolomba

    Its only the morons who judge political leaders on the basis of degrees.

  • Grace Jones

    I normally am first to point out Tsvangirais lack of intelligence. But it is wrong to try to take over his party on the premise of education. Mujuru herself is a dimwit.leave Tsvangson ne party yake nemasupporter ake. No to Mujuru . no

  • Lilcheeks

    Very immature and embarrassing comments. Education is nothing when its not put into practice. Tsvangirai ‘s humble educational background has taken opposition politics in Zimbabwe to a better level than the so called educated.

  • Nzimande kaLanga

    In Zimbabwe we no longer want an over educated president, look at what Bob did because he is too educated and he thinks he is capable. Mujuru with her education has been part of this monster party, why did she not use her education to fix things while she was in government? There are many educated opposition activists besides this woman. We want someone with people’s support and that person isn’t amai mujuru. How many members does she have in her infant party to think that she is superior to our Tswangson. Mujuru and Mugabe are the same, they are both corrupt and riggers.

  • stain chiweshe

    Tsvangirai once said that coalition party should be lead by someone without blood on his/her hands that’s why pro ZANU PF members are making a lot of noise.MDC has nothing to gain /lose from them .

  • makanyara

    he is not educated…but got many degrees, somehow..

  • stain chiweshe

    The earlier the better for MDC not join coalition because of red flags which are being raised by ZPF

  • Chatunda

    What is People First ‘s problem? These animals are power hungry ! Please leave Tsvangirayi alone. You formed your own party now you looking for attention . Tsvangirayi has more support than you Zanu PF idiots.

  • Timothy Thorton

    The qualification for the Presidency is the age of 40 and Zimbabwe citizenship. Political leaders who do not understand this cannot be taken serious. Show us what you guys can offer in terms of policy. BUILD is so shallow you wonder whether these guys understand what is required to run a country.

  • MUSINDO(MAKANYA)VIGORONY-HOVIO

    HONDO NA TSVANGIRAI….KO NDIYE ADII….A LEOPARD WILL NEVER CHANGE ITS COLOUR….PROPER ZANU PF IDIOTS INSTEAD OF ADRESSING ISSUES THAT AFFECT ZIMBABWEANS ,HOW YOU WILL TAKE THE COUNTRY FORWARD ..SIKA SIKA KUSHAUDHA TSVANGIRAI ….OLD FASHIONED ZANU PF TACTICS……..IT SHOWS HOW DESPERATE AND HUNGRY THESE MAVHAIRE ,MUJURU AND MUTASA ARE FOR ONLY ONE THING ..POWER.. ZIMBOZ LETS NOT MAKE MISTAKE BY PUTTTING THESE FOOLS BACK IN POWER ..THEY ARE NO DIFFERENT TO ZANU PF. ….AKATI MUNHU ANE DEGREE WILL BE A BETTER LEADER NDIANI…….KUFUNGA KWAKADAI NDIKO KSATODZIDZA KWACHO

  • Zunzanyika

    No one from people first is saying Tswangirai is not educated nor an idiot. So you guys need to start behaving like grownups.

    You started this topic when you said only a person with no blood on thier hands. We’re you not directly disqualifying, cde Teurai from the leadership of the coalition. Eventhough we all know that, for a person with her past, it may be unavoidable to make decisions that are difficult. So what is wrong with us (People First ), stating the case for her, as a more serious and suitable candidate, for the following reasons.

    Considering the fact that, president Tswangirai has claimed victory before, but did not take power, for reasons that we all are aware of. That position has not changed, we may cry but the military have not shifted. Secondly the man has gone public, hats off to him, that he has cancer, no one should use this as a hindrance, but it is! Why test faith and elect someone who has a chronic problem. Unfortunately I have a problem with that, and that is my main issue, even though it is sensitive, but it has to be said.

    It is also a fact that cde Teurai has managed to improve herself academically to get to the highest level of qualification (PHD). She is also a lady which is not a bad thing. The other thing is that this is a serious issue, why don’t we have a good debate and desist from insulting and name calling.

  • Badass

    All fucking Shonas are useless thieving uneducated savages, they are all the same, that is why Zim is the way it is today!!!!

  • Zvichapera

    This is not about education. If anything, it would best to go with thone who do not PhDs, as they are likely to listen, than go with PhD holders whom we know very well are totally uneducated to help Zimbabwe.

  • Chatambudza

    Don’t forget mujuru has chiyadzwa blood in her hands. If is wasn’t for Grace who fired her from zanu, even now she would have been singing praises to zanu as long as aingodya achiguta. We are not fools. Why did it take her so long to realize the corruption of zanu? Why didn’t she stand up to its evils when she was still in the government? She is the greater idiot anyway and should tell her members to desist from talking rubbish about tsvangirai. Power hungry idiots with zanu mentality!

  • Zunzanyika

    You have just confirmed what I suspected, insulting and name calling. It is not the solution.
    Joice would be in zanupf, if she was not kicked out, that is a fact. She was poised to be the next leader of zanupf and president of Zimbabwe.

    Mdc and Tswangirai have tried, for 17 years and failed to dislodge Mugabe and Zanupf. For the simple reason that zanupf has been bigger than mdc and the system is made for zanupf to win. You guys don’t learn, if you want to be on a winning side? You need to combine your own support plus those coming from zanupf with Joice Mujuru, then you have 51% . It makes sense that is the way to remove Mugabe and his wife. Not this selfish big brother attitudes you guys are coming up with.
    We all know, Joice fought the war as zanupf, was in government with zanupf and would have been still in zanupf today, who doesn’t know that. Move away from from this nonsense and progress.

  • T.Musango

    ZANU chiwororo, matotanga kare, 2018 isati yasvika. Zvekuti musasplite mavhotes tsve, mavekungotukana. Come 2018 with 18 opposition parties, altogether getting 13 million votes split among them and ZANU roaming home victorious with only 1 million votes. Idiots, that’s y most people vachirega kuvhota, coz if you seriously think about it, it makes no sense. I for one will not waste my time going to vote if the opposition is not united.

  • Zunzanyika

    It’s sad, but your democratic right.

  • james ketelo/Gurupira

    How many times did we tell you kuti Mujuru is Zanu pf.
    The so called people first is a branch of zanu pf.

    With 7 degrees what does the country have???

  • marcus

    as I read the whole story I cant see where Mujuru herself said that. ana Mavhaire ava yu should be careful with their speeches, joice herself I wonder if she will insult Mogiza, zvaakatadza kuita achiri kuZANU P ozozviita nhasi, mndaramba ndarambisisa

  • chiremba wematombo

    This is a typical CIO scam and perhaps one should not give it some semblance of respect by dwelling on it too much?