Mujuru Party Kicks Out, Demotes Disabled Officer

By Chrispen Manyuke

Dear Colleagues

Please find attached a news item I got from ZimEye of 1st July 2017 where a disabled man who uses a wheelchair Mr Johannes Marufu won Bulawayo Provincial Elections of National People’s Party (NPP) led by Dr Joice Mujuru but was denied the post in the National Executive Council because he is “crippled and weak in a wheelchair”. I am normally not into politics but when such discrimination on the basis of disability is practiced it evokes my dormant fighting spirit.

This party thinks being disabled in a wheelchair is a sign of weakness. This party whose leader is a former Vice President of the country forgets that she had Mr Joshua Malinga who uses a wheelchair in the Ruling Party organs and is still in the politburo of his party. Mr Joshua Malinga is a very successful former Mayor of Bulawayo who brought a lot of developmental issues to the city despite his “being on a wheelchair”. The action and utterances of this party that disability is a weakness and people with disabilities must be relegated to junior positions in society cannot go unchallenged. Here is a party which is aspiring to rule this country and flouts one of the fundamental human rights against disabled people. It shows they have not read the new constitution of this country. The leaders of this party must be sent to United Nations at their cost for lectures on disability lest they contaminate the good record of Zimbabwe being a champion in disability rights.

I call upon all progressive forces from the disability movements and our other sympathisers and affiliates to condemn publicly this discriminatory, bigotry, irrational, primitive and demented thinking by Dr Joice Mujuru’s NPP party that disabled people are weak and cannot be elected to senior positions in society. To them the country must be ruled by gladiators, boxers and wrestlers who are not “weak”. What a shame. They forget that there are 2 million disabled people who are more than10% of the population and each one has at least 3 members of their families who support them. They can therefore count out 6million people who will ensure they do not go nearer the thrown in any election lest they quarantine disabled people of this country. For their information progressive countries like Malawi, South Africa, Namibia, Zambia , Uganda and others have or/have had Ministers with disabilities in their Cabinets and have several Members of Parliament with a disability. Let us ensure that this myopic thinking does not permeate into other political parties by condemning NPP authorities in the strongest possible way.

I repeat that I am not a politician nor do I aspire to be one but such defunct utterances will provoke not only me but even my third generation into action.

Yours In Solidarity,

Chrispen Manyuke

Outgoing Chairman of National Disability Board and

Disability Activist