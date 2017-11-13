Mujuru Party Speaks On Sipepa Nkomo Ouster

By Staff Reporter| The Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party, has dismissed reports that its deputy President, Samuel Sipepa Nkomo was at the weekend fired from the party.

A senior NPP Gwanda official, Bongani Nyathi, at the weekend circulated some minutes of an alleged party meeting which claimed that they had fired Nkomo.

The minutes indicate that the meeting was attended by the party’s 10 provincial representatives and chairpersons in Gwanda fired Nkomo for misdirecting Mujuru.

The party’s national spokesperson Jefferson Chitando,told ZimEye.com in Harare on Monday that those who held the Gwanda meeting were being sponsored by Zanu PF.

“Mr Nyathi Bongani is writing this letter in which capacity?National People’s Party is a democratic party in which members are allowed to express themselves but using proper channels. Nyathi Bongani seems ignorant of the NPP constitution. National People’s Party supporters and Zimbabweans at large must be laughing at such communication done on Social Media as this only shows the panic in Zanu PF.Nyathi Bongani having a one man meeting to fire the Vice President who was democratically elected by more than 30 000 votes, this must be a joke coming from Shake Shake building,” he said.

The Bongani Nyathi led Gwanda meeting said Nkomo was promoting divisions within the party.

“All 10 provinces have unanimously with immediate effect decided to expel Mr Sipepa from the party for infiltration, sowing divisions, factionalism, incompetence , misleading the president, sabotage and deviation from the party’s founding values,” read part of the meeting resolutions.

“As the grassroots, custodians of the party values, vanguard of the party, we announce the return of the party to its rightful owners the people and its original values. We announce the termination of the Rainbow coalition and we instruct our leaders to join the MDC Alliance as per grassroots sentiments. We refuse to be part of Sipepa and one Gordon Moyo’s hatred and personal crusade against Morgan Tsvangirai,” the meeting resolved.