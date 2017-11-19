Mujuru Reinstated Into ZANU PF, Likely To Get VP Post | LATEST

MUGABE FIRED, MNANGAGWA INSTALLED PRESIDENT, JACOB ZUMA NEXT T… MUGABE FIRED, MNANGAGWA INSTALLED PRESIDENT, JACOB ZUMA NEXT TO GO Posted by ZimEye on Sunday, November 19, 2017

Staff Reporter | The ZANU PF Central Committee has unanimously agreed to unconditionally reinstate former Vice President Joyce Mujuru into the party.

In its resolutions after dismissing President Robert Mugabe as party leader on Sunday afternoon, the party’s supreme making body between congresses resolved that all party members dismissed at the party congress in 2014 and after be reinstated as full members of the party.

Sources indicated that Mujuru is likely to be accorded one of the Vice Presidency position.

Mujuru now leads the opposition National People’s Party leaving her with a very difficult decision to make.

Speaking in a press conference after the meeting, Patrick Chinamasa also indicated that the party was to urgently fill the position of National Chairman which Mugabe has refused to fill for four years.

Chinamasa also indicated that the Central Committee resolved to reintroduce District Coordinating Committees which were abolished by Mugabe five years ago.

The central committee further resolved that the planned National Congress set for Harare in December will go ahead as planned to endorse decisions of the central committee.