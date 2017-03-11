MUJURU REPLACEMENT: ZimPF Seeks New Leader

Joice Mujuru’s former party ZimPF has begun seeking a new leader .

Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo say the new leader must be a young person.

Mujuru dumped the party and formed a new one, the National People’s Party (NPP) after expelling founders, Rugare Gumbo and Didymus Mutasa.

The party’s steering committee led by Mutasa and Gumbo, the founding elders who are the caretaker leaders, met on Wednesday where they agreed to set the standards for the person who will take charge of the party.

Mujuru initially fired the two elders and five others, a move that sparked an exodus of other senior members who did not agree with Mujuru.

“Among the critical issues discussed was the issue of the ideal leadership for the party. On this point it was agreed that the leader should be a visionary, democrat, a Pan-Africanist capable of uniting the people of Zimbabwe and all political parties in Zimbabwe and be able to work with other political parties in the region and the continent in fulfilment of the Pan African Vision,” said ZimPF career leaders.

The party is also looking at holding its inaugural elective congress as soon as possible and also to revisit the party constitution with a view of addressing some pitfalls that militate against democratic tenets.

ZimPF is also looking at ways to form an alliance with other political parties ahead of next year’s harmonised elections.

Several parties are negotiating on how they can form a formidable alliance that will face Zanu PF in the next harmonised elections.

“On the issue of coalition with other democratic forces, ZimPF re-affirms its unwavering support and total commitment to this noble ideal. With regard to the leader of the coalition, the meeting concurred that at this stage it is premature to come up with a firm position,” said ZimPF in a statement. – Newsday