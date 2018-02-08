Mujuru Aide Responds To Mnangagwa Claims Of Secret Meeting With G40

By Gift Nyandoro, Joice Mujuru’s Spokesman| People’s Rainbow Coalition headed by Dr Joice Teurai Ropa Mujuru ; the President of National People ‘ s Party notes with concern shameful and misplaced allegations by state merchants of doom that Dr JTR Mujuru is holding meetings in Capetown with alleged G 40 members who are said to include Kasukuwere , Jonathan Moyo and Patrick Zhuwawo.

NPP finds the allegations deeply sickening and devoid of merit to say the least. Such allegations reflects politics of stone age mentality that thrives on trechory and deceitfulness. Honestly to suggest that PRC is making efforts to bring the former head of state into office when DrJTR Mujuru is PRC’ s Presidential Candidate for 2018 harmonised elections is no different from allowing satan to run away with a christian bible from a christian pulpit. PRC would be much pleased if the regime could supply Zimbabweans with evidence that substantiate its bankrupt allegations given that we now live in the world photographic evidence . Mere baseless allegations amounts to abuse of Zimbabweans with empty allegations that lack moral standing.

For the record Dr JTR Mujuru is indeed in Capetown for a strategic policy retreat with other progressive opposition political parties of Zimbabwe. As part of her high powered delegation to the make or break strategic policy making indaba inview of the 2018 harmonised elections; Dr JTR Mujuru has been accompanied by part of PRC leadership that include NPP Vice President Dr Samuel Sipepa Nkomo, NPP Secretary General Adv Gift Nyandoro, PDP Secretary General Dr Gorden Moyo and PDP President Mrs Lucia Matibenga. PRC dismisses the false allegations of the alleged G40 meetings with the contempt they deserve for same borders on political desperation of a clueless regime that should not thrive on seeking support based on high sounding allegations but signifying nothing. PRC challenges the regime to prove its allegations to the fullest. Zimbabweans are intelligent people who should never be taken for granted through use of cheap propaganda. Public falsehoods are never an alternative to economic problems of cash crisis, lack of medication in hospitals, poor road infrastructure, unemployment to mention but a few.

PRC is fully aware of the regime’ s consistent efforts in maligning the name of Dr JTR Mujuru’ s Presidential bid in 2018’s watershed elections to the extend of making an attempt on her life in Glenview Area 8. The regime is having sleepless nights as a result of realising that Mother Zimbabwe has unmatched political support from Zimbabweans of all walks of life. PRC has indeed become a home of all political convergence by all like minded progressive forces who seek to return Zimbabwe to constitutionalism and rule of Law.

To that end; PRC undertakes to keep Zimbabweans informed and posted of the policy undertakings, deliberations and adoptions as they are done and navigated by the Zimbabwe’s will power to come together as one nation.The truth shall never be prevailed over by evil machinations.

# Ane bhora ndiye anomakwa .

# Mother Zimbabwe For President .

# No Retreat No Surrender .

Adv Gift Nyandoro

PRC Spokesperson.