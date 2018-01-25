Mujuru Set To Lock Her House in Ambitious Record Breaking Election Campaign Plan

By Paul Nyathi| National People’s Party leader and People’s Rainbow Coalition presidential candidate Joice Mujuru is set to hold at least a record breaking 1 000 ward rallies throughout the country before the elections set for July this year.

Information made available to ZimEye.com from the NPP says that Mujuru has vowed to address more than half of the 1 958 wards in the country in a campaign which she aims to break a record as the first ever Presidential candidate to address the most number of ward meetings since independence.

According to the information Mujuru’s national leadership and coalition partners will hold similar rallies in the balance of the wards that Mujuru will have failed to get to.

The party claims that it is targeting at completing the first round of the ward meetings by the first week of March. There is a total of 1 958 wards in the country.

“By first week of March we would have completed first round of visiting all the 1 958 wards in this country. We are leaving no stone unturned,” said the sources.

“Dr Mujuru will lock her urban house and be with the people in the rural areas .Mativenga will lock her urban house and be with the people in rural areas. Dzikiti and Mbira will stay and sleep in the rural wards,” said the sources in a statement provided to ZimEye.com.

“This is our chance to liberate ourselves. Zimbabwe is at crossroads. ZanuPF has to be defeated and we will win this election,” added the sources.