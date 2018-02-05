Mujuru Shadows Haunts Mnangagwa

Terrence Mawawa

The National People’s Party is involved in a simmering internecine battle with the ruling party, Zanu PF following claims by a State controlled weekly paper that Mujuru and the Mugabe’s are on the verge of forming an opposition party.

Responding to

assertions published by the paper on the purported formation of another party, the NPP said President Emmerson Mnangagwa was scared of losing the coming elections and the President was terrified of shadows around him.

“To demonstrate the panic of the military regime,

Mother Zimbabwe was stoned a few days ago by

hired Zanu PF thugs in Harare’s Glenview Area 8

during one of her routine campaigns of meet the

people tour.

“Such barbaric acts of brutality demonstrate the fear

of the regime and that alone will never deter NPP’s

quest and its other like-minded partners under

People’s Rainbow Coalition to make another

Zimbabwe possible,”said NPP in a statement.

“The regime has no capacity to win a credible, free

and fair election under the sun- should electoral

reforms that promote electoral transparency be

implemented,”argued NPP.