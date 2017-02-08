MUJURU SHOOTS HERSELF? ZimPF Explodes | BREAKING NEWS | LIVE VIDEO

Staff Reporter| In a classic who has-fired-who scenario, ousted party founding elder Rugare Gumbo has said President Joice Mujuru who this morning fired him with five other senior members has actually dismissed herself from the party by dismissing him.

Addressing a media briefing at the party offices in Highlands in Harare this afternoon four hours after their dismissal, Gumbo said that by virtue of announcing press statement from her private residence in Chisipite instead of the party offices it shows that Mujuru is no longer the legitimate party leader.

Gumbo who was with other dismissed members Margaret Dongo, Didymus Mutasa and Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, claimed that they were the genuine Zimbabwe People First with the values that the party was founded for.

Unlike Mujuru’s earlier conference where she was accompanied by members of the National Executive Office and Provincial Chairpersons, no similar members of the party were seen at Gumbo’s presser covered by several media houses including ZimEye.com.

The drama in the party appears to be far from over as sources indicated to ZimEye.com that Mujuru has called for a full National Council tomorrow where she will seek to endorse the dismissal of the elders. Meanwhile, the sources further indicate that Gumbo with the help of funder Ray Kaukonde will be attempting to bus in some youth members into the National Council meeting tomorrow. ZimEye.com will broadcast the details as events unravel.