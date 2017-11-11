Mujuru Shoves Off Tsvangirai | New Coalition| BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter | Former Vice President Joyce Mujuru who parted ways with President Robert Mugabe 3 years ago will today upstage MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai as she is anointed leader of the newly set up opposition pact People’s Rainbow Coalition in Bulawayo.

The development comes after coalition talks with Tsvangirai flopped as Mrs Mujuru constantly refused to settle for a position lower than Presidency. She earlier this year told ZimEye.com she would rather go back to farming than be assigned a position lower than the presidium.

Mujuru who now leads the National People’s Party will be entering into a coalition involving her party with three other opposition parties in a pact meant to challenge Mugabe in the 2018 elections.

The coalition incorporates Mujuru’s NPP with a splinter People’s Democratic Party led by Luciah Matibenga together with little known DARE led by Gilbert Dzikiti and ZUNDE led by justice Benjamin Paradza.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the launch of the coalition on Friday evening, Mujuru said that she was unanimously endorsed by the other partners to be the leader of the coalition.

Mujuru who pulled out of the MDC Alliance coalition with lead opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai of the MDC-T said that her coalition is the best coalition in the country as it does not hold a name or symbol with a reference to any of the political parties in the partnership.

“Our coalition is the best for the country as it is a people’s coalition not one with a name or symbol which resembles those of one of the parties to it,” she said in direct reference to the MDC Alliance led by Tsvangirai.

The People’s Rainbow Coalition has been seen by many critics as ineffective. The critics claim the coalition brings together parties that have no following.

The launch of the coalition all but confirms the closure of any possible talks between Mujuru and Tsvangirai though Mujuru tried to down-play the matter.

“We are still open for discussions with any parties interested in joining us including Tsvangirai,” she said.

The signing of the coalition takes the tally of opposition coalitions gearing to contest ZANU PF in the 2018 elections to three including the Elliot Mangoma led Coalition of Democrats.