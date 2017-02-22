Mujuru Slapped With $5Million Defamation Lawsuit | BREAKING NEWS

Ray Nkosi | Beleaguered Zimbabwe People First leader Joice Mujuru, has been slapped a with $5 Million defamation lawsuit by former allies Rugare Gumbo and Dydimus Mutasa.

Mujuru caused a media storm last week after she claimed that both Mutasa and Gumbo wanted to have sex with her, advances which she turned down. Mujuru told journalists at the time that since her husband Gen. Solomon Mujuru died she had lost all sexual appetite.

First Lady Grace Mugabe goes further at a rally soon after to poke fun at Mujuru calling her “Queen B.”

In a new development the elders have issued Mujuru with court papers. Jealousy Mawarire a Mujuru official took to twitter to write, “Expelled Gumbo & Mutasa sue Mujuru for defamation Kkkkkk. I thought idiocy & old age could never be mentioned in one sentence.”

The letter written by Gerald Nqobile Mlotshwa who is also Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son in law reads,

Dear Madam,

Re OUR CLIENTS MESSRS. UN E MUTASA AND RAN GUMBO: DEFAMATORY STATEMENT

We are instructed by our clients, above, pursuant to a story that appeared in the Newsday edition of 15° February, 2017.

The headline article reads ‘Bigwigs wanted to sleep with me’.

The article quotes your recorded statements uttered during a rally you conducted during that previous weekend in Masvingo.

You basically accused our clients of trying to persuade you to ‘mate with all of the men in the party and that ….I was supposed to be their wife, in accordance with the wishes [of] our clients.

Our clients take grave exception to these statements.

You knew full well at the time the words were uttered that our clients desired no such activity from you. Your words were malicious and deliberately intended to tarnish our clients’ respective reputations and standing.