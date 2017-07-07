Mujuru Speaks On Why She Snubbed CODE

National People’s Party (NPP) president Joice Mujuru was not happy with Coalition of Democrats (Code) signing ceremony venue.

Mujuru wanted to have the signing ceremony at a neutral venue to avoid the embarrassment she suffered when she signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MDC president Morgan Tsvangirai at his residence.

The incident was viewed as a sign of desperation by Zanu PF apparatchiks who claimed Mujuru had submitted herself to the MDC and lacked the political capital to resist being “summoned” to sign such as critical document at her rival’s residence.

On Wednesday after Code failed to get a neutral and acceptable venue, the Anglican Cathedral, Mujuru didn’t turn up — leaving the other parties to move the signing ceremony to the Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe (RDZ) offices.

RDZ president Elton Mangoma yesterday said Mujuru was still keen to sign the deal with Code and a signing ceremony had been moved to next week.

Mujuru’s spokesperson Gift Nyandoro was not taking calls when contacted for comment. He also did not respond to questions sent to him to explain Mujuru’s no-show.

Addressing the media after Mujuru’s no show acting Code chairperson Gilbert Dzikiti said they were confident of adding more numbers to the group.

“Code is growing and we will soon be gathering again, obviously not today, but at a day to be announced when another political party will be joining although we are not at liberty to disclose the venue and time but suffice to say it is coming very soon,” said Dzikiti. Daily News