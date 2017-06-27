MUJURU SPEAKS: Please Forgive Me, Just Make Me President



By Staff Reporter| National People’s Party leader, Joice Mujuru, has apologized to the nation for “my” association with President Robert Mugabe, for the past three decades, and said concentrating on her past would benefit Zanu PF to make inroads ahead of the 2018 elections.

Mujuru, who is the country’s former vice President, was in 2014 together with several senior government officials ousted by President Mugabe from both Zanu PF and government on allegations of plotting to assassinate the aged leader.

She then formed her own political outfit, the Zimbabwe People First, which lasted for a few months before plunging in fierce power wrangles which subsequently led to its disintegration.

The former vice President, moved out with another faction which she named the National People Party (NPP) which she is leading as the President.

Her political sincerity and autonomy, however, remains to be questioned by Zimbabweans who still feel that she has not repented from her previous association with Zanu PF, a party which people associate with gross human rights abuses, corruption and political intolerance.

In an interview in Harare this week, Mujuru, said dwelling on her past was giving Zanu PF ammunition to win the 2018 elections.

“If we were able to accommodate Ian Smith in 1980, who was even raising planes and bombs coming to Chimoio, Nydzonia, freedom camps in Zambia killing hundreds of thousands of people , but when we came in 1980 we said lets all unite and build our country,“ she said.

“And this time you are still accusing Joice Mujuru because of her association. I never did that personally. It was by association .Why are you not able to forgive me? Why are you not able to sit down with me and we talk? I was not involved in all these personally but it was by association and that is why I am accepting,” said Mujuru.

Mujuru said Zimbabweans should forgive her and allow her to challenge Zanu PF in the next elections.

“Yes, I am asking for forgiveness to everybody and lets park this discourse because the moment we continue concentrating on this that is the moment we are losing out of pushing for genuine issues that liberate this country from our common enemy ,” she said.