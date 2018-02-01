Mujuru Survives Attack And Set To Continue Her Campaign

The leader of National People’s Party (NPP) Joice Mujuru is reportedly safe and sound after reports of attack by Zanu PF elements at Glen Norah surburb in Harare today.

Former Vice president Joice Mujuru came under attack from youths believed to be Zanu members travelling in a hire car registration number ADZ3809.

BLOODY ATTACK – MUJURU SHOT AT WITH STONES, CHASED OUT OF GLEN NORAH

An NPP official has told ZimEye that Mujuru escaped unhurt as party members travelling with her surrounded and protected her from a hail of stones.

The official said at least ten people suffered varying injuries, and the attackers are known.

Mujuru who weathered the stone storm is set to continue with her campaign program according the official.

…more to follow