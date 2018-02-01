Mujuru Survives Attack And Set To Continue Her Campaign

2

The leader of National People’s Party (NPP) Joice Mujuru is reportedly safe and sound after reports of attack by Zanu PF elements at Glen Norah surburb in Harare today.

Former Vice president Joice Mujuru came under attack from youths believed to be Zanu members travelling in a hire car registration number ADZ3809.

BLOODY ATTACK – MUJURU SHOT AT WITH STONES, CHASED OUT OF GLEN NORAH

Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, February 1, 2018

An NPP official has told ZimEye that Mujuru escaped unhurt as party members travelling with her surrounded and protected her from a hail of stones.

The official said at least ten people suffered varying injuries, and the attackers are known.

Mujuru who weathered the stone storm is set to continue with her campaign program according the official.

…more to follow

  • Mahuswa Musango

    Free and fair elections conducted by people who were never elected even in their own Party . Naive Zimbos keep on dreaming of a better future . Imagine Shamhuyarira waking from the dead noticing Chiwenga and Mohadi being VPs am sure anongoti Gehenna ririnani let me go back . Please give Mai Mujuru a break , you killed Army General , Mukaisa Gamatox to her , tikati pasi nemhanduuuuu .

    God forbide we need prayers

  • Hande Joice

    Have noticed that a lot of hired people who pass comments on political issues speak negatively about Mai Mujuru. i can now understand the reason. ED, Chiwenga and most of war vets are scared of Joice. They know she commands a lot of support. This is now evidenced by the blood attacks on the ground just to threaten and frighten her. God is gracious and loving, mai Mujuru will stand firm and win the elections. In a world of civilisation and democracy we do not need to attack other political parties.