Mujuru Takes Bulawayo By Storm

Posted by ZimEye on Thursday, February 2, 2017

Ray Nkosi | Zimbabwe People First President Joice Mujuru this morning brought Bulawayo business to a standstill, after she volunteered to leave the comfort of a guarded convoy of cars and walk in the streets of Bulawayo unguarded “to introduce herself to the ordinary people” in the city.

ZimEye.com can exclusively reveal that hundreds of excited people left their vending bays, offices and taxis to throng the streets doing some toyi – toyi march and singing IsiNdebele traditional revolutionary songs as they followed the former Vice President, mix and mingle with the people on the streets.

From the City Centre, Mujuru asked to be taken into Nkulumane High Density Suburb where she further walked around Sekusile Shopping Centre and made courtesy calls into a few houses in the township where she sought to speak to the people in the streets asking for their opinion on how they would want to see the country’s ills addressed.

Residents who spoke to ZimEye.com in the streets where Mujuru went through hailed the former ZANU PF stalwart for her humility and ability to open up and speak to ordinary people on the ground.

The residents who managed to get close to her praised her for openly asking the people to forgive her for the time she was associated with ZANU PF and asked to be accommodated into the fight for a new democratic Zimbabwe.

“I was almost in tears when I spoke to her and she said to me she apologises for being associated with the party that has brought our sufferings and wants to join us and work on new solutions for the country with all of us,” said Mr Thamu Sibanda a vendor at Egodini Terminus.

“Guaranteed she now has my vote,” said Sibanda.

Mujuru remains in the City overnight where she is expected to meet with the Bulawayo Province Executive Committee to sort out some factional fights affecting her party in the province. She is also expected to visit Binga in Matabeleland North over the weekend.