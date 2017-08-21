Mujuru Tells Tsvangirai: “I’m Your Boss Or No Deal!”

Shielah Sibanda | Former Vice President and National Peoples Party leader, Joice Mujuru has told Morgan Tsvangirai to forget about a coalition deal involving her unless and until she is the one sitting on top of the throne.

Mujuru, who has continued refusing to take a junior job in a coalition and was this month excluded in a male only MDC Alliance formation, with Tsvangirai choosing rather People First leader, Agrippa Mutambara, has decided to go solo, has stood her ground against the Buhera born trade unionist.

In April this year, Mujuru was asked by ZimEye.com if she is prepared to work under Tsvangirai (SEEE VIDEO BELOW) and she answered with a lengthy chuckle, shortly before saying “Why would I want to do things like that? … I have been Vice President for 10 years, and then I become a minister, does that work? Do you see that as a normal procedure? … Now we are putting the country first…” she said, adding that that she does not want to “go and crowd out juniors who would want to be made ministers, I have been minister for 24 years…” she added – VIDEO (story continues below) :

In May she said the opposition parties should rather hold primary elections to choose who will lead the planned grand coalition set to contest President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF in next year’s polls.

“Let us unite and make Zimbabwe a better place where people realise their dreams. We agreed to work together but we will not abandon our parties.

“We will get to a time when we will ask people to choose the leader, for instance we will hold primary elections in an area and field a candidate from NPP and MDC, whoever wins will then lead,” she said.

Mujuru’s Sec General, Gift Nyandoro yesterday acknowledged to the local Newsday that there were sticking issues delaying the signing of a pact between Mujuru and Tsvangirai, adding that the former Vice-President had not yet agreed to deputise the MDC-T leader in the MDC Alliance.

“No amount of mischief is ever going to railroad NPP into public disclosure of what are the key outstanding issues before both parties so agree to announce,” he said.

Both Tsvangirai and Mujuru were reportedly fighting over the leadership of the alliance.

“Regrettably political prophets of doom and soothsayers have sought to parade and manufacture falsehoods on social media to the effect of NPP having concluded the noble talks with MDC-T and Dr Joice Teurai Ropa Mujuru having accepted the position of vice-presidency of the MDC Alliance.

“Such falsehoods are scandalous and simply put; are a hallmark of political desperation by political opportunists and midgets who want to ensure that our engagement with MDC-T collapses,” he said.

“The party leadership of both sides and their teams (are) working flat out to ensure finality to this noble cause. Engagements of such a noble cause are never a matter to be driven by duress or external occurrences or happenings in other political formations,” Nyandoro said, adding “working together is a matter no-longer for debate but it’s just a question of implementation”.