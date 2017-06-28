Mujuru Threatens To Commit Suicide ‘Career,’ “If You Don’t Appoint Me Tsvangirai’s Boss”

Staff Reporter| Former Vice President Joice Mujuru has threatened to commit career if she is not appointed President of Zimbabwe and also Morgan Tsvangirai’s boss.

Mujuru said she would rather decapitate herself from politics and resort to the profession of tilling the ground, farming until death.

The NPP leader who says she is the best to unite Zimbabwe as President (click here to read more), was asked by ZimEye readers, if she is prepared to work under Tsvangirai and she in April answered using a lengthy tickly chuckle, shortly before saying, “why would I want to do things like that? If we work it out and people of Zim say Mai Mujuru please go to the farm and rest… I can’t be Vice President for 10 years, and then I become a minister, does that work? Do you see that as a normal procedure? It can’t be a normal procedure… now we are putting the country first…” she said, adding that she does not want to, “go and crowd out juniors who would want to be made ministers, I have been minister for 24 years…,” she added – VIDEO (story continues below).

Meanwhile, Mujuru has said she is the best candidate to replace Robert Mugabe, and one who will unite “all Zimbabweans.” The people she described as all Zimbabweans are: those who fought in the liberation struggle, those who are in the army, and those who own farms.

Mujuru put herself forward saying (so what is your problem then since I am here) “aiwaka ko zvandiripo ka.”

She said, “we want someone who can also unite and appeal to those who fought in the liberation struggle, those who are in the army, and those who own farms.

“This is because some fear that if someone else becomes the leader they will lose their farms, or those in the army will be blamed for certain things, and those in the police will be blamed for certain things.

“And those people will be happy to hear that they have one of their own,” Mujuru added saying as she put her candidacy forwarded while addressing her supporters in Zvimba, Mashonaland West.