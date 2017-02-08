Mujuru to Be Kicked Out by Kaukonde | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter| As the run up to the People First’s inaugural elective congress intensifies, tense factional fights have emerged in the one year old party threatening an imminent split.

In the melee, Mujuru is set to be kicked out, ZimEye.com can reveal.

Impeccable sources told ZimEye.com that millionaire businessman and former ZANU PF Mashonaland East Chairman, Ray Kaukonde is positioning himself to challenge Mujuru for the party presidency. ALSO READ, Mujuru: If Tsvangirai Makes Me President I Promise To Quickly Resign.

Kaukonde who was fired from ZANU PF for fanning and funding factionalism is allegedly again splashing thousands of dollars into party members to oust Mujuru from the party leadership position.

Several senior party leaders including the party’s immortal founding elders, Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo are behind Kaukonde’s challenge of Mujuru who the elders accuse of not leading the party in the direction which it was founded.

Their Mujuru replacement alternative as of mid last year had been Mutasa’s nephew Temba Mliswa.

According to the sources the Mutasa and Gumbo faction which is well funded by Kaukonde is accusing Mujuru and National Organising Secretary Dzikamai Mavhaire of diversion extremes, from the core mission of making the party a ZANU PF splinter to accommodating too much of people from other opposition parties.

The faction is also reportedly against the proposed coalition of opposition parties which has seen Mujuru hold top level coalition discussions with MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Other allegations against Mujuru are that she has given too much consideration into the issues from Matabeleland regions particularly so by agreeing into being coerced to include the controversial devolution of power concept into the party values in the constitution.

Mujuru is also accused of allowing for the inclusion of the portfolio of National Healing and Reconciliation in the constitution which seeks to follow up on the Gukurahundi, Murambatsvina and various acts of election violence executed by ZANU PF, issues which most former ZANU PF members feel uncomfortable to have discussed as they were the direct perpetrators of the violence while still at ZANU PF.

ZimEye.com heard from the sources that besides Kaukonde preparing to challenge Mujuru, the faction has also positioned former ZANU PF Masvingo legislature Kudakwashe Basikiti to contest for the first Vice President position.

Rugare Gumbo is being positioned for the National Chairman position with current party Finance Committee Chairman Munacho Mutezo being set up for Treasurer General. Sylvester Nguni will contest the Secretary General position while Prosper Gavanga will contest the National Youth Wing Chairmanship and Marget Dongo taking the Women Wing.

The team is also reported to be in talks with forgotten war veterans leader Jabulani Sibanda for a possible second Vice President position from the Matabeleland region.

The sources indicate that the pro Mujuru faction whose team is made up of fairly unknown names is suffering heavy losses to the Kauokonde faction due to financial challenges.

“It will not be a surprise that come Congress the party returns with Mujuru not leading it or her leading a split party which will not be Zimbabwe People First,” said the sources.

Contacted for a comment, Mr Kaukonde appeared non committal when his secretary kept saying he was in and between meetings. – ZimEye