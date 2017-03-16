Mujuru To Kick Out Mavhaire?

Shyleen Mtandwa | As the rush towards the Joyce Mujuru led National People’s Party elective congress intensifies, some party big fish are set to be sent on early retirement and be replaced by upcoming new young politicians.

The open contest comes after Mujuru had previously held that Elders are immortal and cannot be contested, the turn round effectively means she has kicked them out of the new political outfit.

One such veteran Mujuru loyalist who might find himself disgraced is remaining founding elder of the party, Dzikamai Mavhaire, who according to a list of nominated candidates circulating on social media will square up against prominent Matabeleland South based human rights activist Bekezela Madhuma Khuzwayo.

Mavhaire who was initially tagged to retain the party National Chair position unopposed is reported by party members who spoke to ZimEye.com to be in complete panic and shock following the successful nomination of Madhuma to challenge him for the position.

Madhuma was specifically mentioned by Mujuru on the BBC Hard Talk Programme as being the point man for the entire Matebeleland region.

Consequently, according to the party members Mavhaire is bound to have one of the toughest contests in his political career which might come to an abrupt.

Following an early leakage of a pre-planned National Executive Committee meeting, another veteran politician Samuel Sipepa Nkomo who also expected an unchallenged entry, is also likely to get an early retirement as he is facing a stern challenge from a renowned Bulawayo businessman Dr Cuthbert Ncube for the second Vice President position which is reserved for the Matabeleland provinces.

The youthful businessman who according to the party members has attracted a huge support from most of the provinces due to a splendid CV and dedication to the party after being responsible for sponsoring a lot of the party’s programmes might run over Sipepa Nkomo who boasts of a long political life which has seen him join all major opposition parties that come up in the country.

Another of Mujuru’s Elders, Ambassador John Mvundura, is posed for a no holds barred battle with a known friend of his Retired Brigadier General Elliot Kasu for the first Vice President position. Kasu and Mvundura were dismissed from the ruling ZANU PF party on the same day after the Manicaland Province Executive committee passed a vote of no confidence on them for their alliance with Mujuru.

The party Secretary General position according to the list is bound to be the second most competed for after the expected epic battle between Madhuma and Mavhaire. Five party members have been nominated for the position, who include the trio; Gift Nyandoro, Petronella Musarurwa and David Butau.

Nominations for the candidates closed yesterday afternoon and a date for the elective congress is yet to be announced.