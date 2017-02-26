Mujuru Top Aide Dies

Terrence Mawawa, Gutu | A senior official in the women’s wing of Joice Mujuru’s Zim PF party has died.

Felistus Guni (45) was the deputy secretary for external affairs in the women’s wing. She succumbed to cancer last week after a lengthy battle with the deadly disease. She was buried at the family home in Guni Village, Gutu South Constituency. Zim PF and MDC-Tsvangirai supporters converged at the family homestead to bid farewell to the affable Guni who was regarded as a key political figure in the area.

Guni was diagnosed with cancer at at Morgenster Mission Hospital and she battled with the deadly disease for a long time. Guni’s mother Simbisai said the family had lost an illustrious and indefatigable pillar of strength.

“I am old and she was the one who looked after me.Life is going to be tough for the entire family without her,”said Guni’s mother. Zim PF provincial spokesperson, Jeffryson Chitando, described the late Guni as a dedicated party cadre who was determined to fight for democracy. “Guni was a vital cog in the women ‘s wing. As Zim PF we were saddened by her death.We will continue to strive for democracy and good governance despite the setback,” said Chitando.

Party sources revealed to ZimEye.com Guni’s death was a huge blow to Mujuru’s bid to take firm control of political events in the party following her simmering battle with her former colleagues, Didymus Mutasa, Rugare Gumbo and Kudakwashe Bhasikiti -among other members accused of infiltrating the party. “Mujuru is in a quandary following the energy sapping sparring with her former comrades who are battling to stop her from using the party name,” said a senior party official.