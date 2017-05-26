Mujuru Treads Into ZANU PF Territory

Staff Reporter | National People’s Party (NPP) President Joyce Mujuru is set to further reinforce her grip on ZANU PF by visiting one of the ruling party’s traditional stronghold areas this weekend.

An audacious Mujuru will on Saturday make one of the biggest gambles to test her popularity by taking her renewed “meet the people rallies” to Beitbridge West in Matabeleland South.

The constituency is a known ZANU PF stronghold where no opposition party has ever dared to enter since independence.

Mujuru’s rally will be held at Toporo Business Centre out of Beitbridge town, one of the most remote places in Zimbabwe.

Sources within the NPP who are involved in the organisation of the rally claim that a panicky ZANU PF has already started massive intimidation of villagers ahead of the rally scheduled for Saturday.

According to the sources ZANU PF perceived warlord in the area State Security Minister Kembo Mohadi dispatched a group of “mafia youth” into the area to threaten villagers against attending the rally.

According to the sources, local traditional leaders have asked Mujuru to visit them at their homes on Friday ahead of the Saturday rally “to present her party to the influential leaders.”

The success of the risky gamble to hold the rally at Toporo will go a long way in broadening Mujuru’s fame ahead of the 2018 elections. That could also be a shot in the arm for the perceived coalition of opposition parties.