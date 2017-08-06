Mujuru: Tsvangirai Can’t Be My Boss, “I’d Rather Go Farming”

Tsvangirai Will This Time Kick Mugabe Out, AGREE OR DISAGREE? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 6, 2017



By Langton Ncube| Former Vice President and National Peoples Party leader, Joice Mujuru has stood away from MDC leader, Morgan Tsvangirai as she continued insisting that he cannot be the automatic 2018 election coalition leader.

The National People Party (NPP) leader, who has continued refusing to take a junior job in a coalition government and was yesterday excluded from the MDC Alliance, with Tsvangirai choosing rather People First leader, Agrippa Mutambara, has decided to go solo.

In April this year, Mujuru was asked by ZimEye readers if she is prepared to work under Tsvangirai and she answered with a lengthy chuckle, shortly before saying “Why would I want to do things like that? … I have been Vice President for 10 years, and then I become a minister, does that work? Do you see that as a normal procedure? … Now we are putting the country first…” she said, adding that that she does not want to “go and crowd out juniors who would want to be made ministers, I have been minister for 24 years…” she added – VIDEO (story contiinues below) :

In May she said the opposition parties should rather hold primary elections to choose who will lead the planned grand coalition set to contest President Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF in next year’s polls.

“Let us unite and make Zimbabwe a better place where people realise their dreams. We agreed to work together but we will not abandon our parties.

“We will get to a time when we will ask people to choose the leader, for instance we will hold primary elections in an area and field a candidate from NPP and MDC, whoever wins will then lead,” she said.

The development serves to demonstrate the reason why Mujuru was excluded from the MDC Alliance.