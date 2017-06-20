Mujuru: Tsvangirai Can’t Be President

Staff Reporter | National People’s Party (NPP) President Joyce Mujuru has all but pushed out Morgan Tsvangirai from the Presidential race

Mujuru insists that she has better credentials than other candidates (Morgan Tsvangirai) aspiring to lead the coalition since she participated in the liberation war and has served as Vice President of the country for a while.

Speaking to journalists earlier on in Zvimba where she was attending a funeral, Mujuru said that there is absolutely nothing wrong with her or anyone else expressing willingness to be considered to lead the coalition as the final decision on who will lead will be made by the people.

Mujuru also reiterated that she has the backing of the country’s military to take over statehouse which she believes is a very important determinant on who should lead the country. She said the person who replaces Mugabe, “must be the type that does not threaten those who invaded farms”.

Several of Mujuru’s high ranking officials in her party have repeatedly said that the NPP will not be part of the coalition if for whatever reason Mujuru is not given the right to lead.

Speaking in Zvimba, Mujuru however said that everyone interested in leading the coalition should declare their interests after which people will be given a chance to elect who from the interested will lead the coalition. ⁠⁠⁠⁠