Mujuru, Tsvangirai Embarrass Each Other In Public

NPP leader Joice Mujuru and MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai have opened an all out war of words and actions against each other over who is to lead the 2018 coalition.

Tsvangirai last week won a major endorsement from political leaders who said he is the best to lead the 2018 coalition of parties set to remove Robert Mugabe from power. Even Tsvangirai’s nemesis Tendai Biti labelled him Mr. President.

But all that has not gone well for Mujuru whose spokesman Jelousy Mawarire has dismissed on leadership accolades. Mawarire says the leaders who endorsed Tsvangirai are “power-drunk.”

Tsvangirai’s spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka, has responded saying he will not comment on Mujuru’s attacks explaining that there are more important issues for the nation.

“We are not talking about that statement. We are more worried about the plight facing Zimbabweans and the next election…

“With due respect, we refuse to be seduced to talk about that statement. With due respect, president Tsvangirai refuses to talk about that statement,” he said.

Transform Zimbabwe (TZ), which is one of the partners in the envisaged electoral alliance, said such statements from NPP were unwelcome as they bred mistrust.

“As TZ, we respect the decision of Zimbabweans to choose whoever they want to lead the upcoming coalition. We are very much aware that what the nation is looking forward to is a solid coalition to end years of Zanu PF misrule,” party spokesperson Tangai Takaruza said.

“Any comments meant to divide Zimbabweans from that path are unwelcome and treated with contempt and suspicion.”

Mujuru and Tsvangirai have said they were on the verge of signing a memorandum of understanding on the proposed coalition. – Newsday/Agencies