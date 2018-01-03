Mujuru Will Beat Mnangagwa In Next Election, Says Matibenga

7

THE splinter People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by Lucia Matibenga says it is optimistic that People’s Rainbow Coalition (PRC) presidential candidate, Joice Mujuru will win this year’s presidential elections if electoral reforms are implemented before the polls.

PDP vice-president, Sikhumbuzo Ndiweni told Southern Eye they were confident Mujuru would win if the military stays out of the electoral process and citizens are allowed to freely express themselves in a free and fair environment.

“Mujuru will come first if there is no abuse of State machinery and resources to campaign for a factional Zanu PF,” he said, adding the media must be allowed to operate freely and international observers invited.

“Now, after loss, the army faction will blame Mnangagwa and condemn him to pension and take over, not realising it will be the end of Zanu PF. So this election, without fear or favour, is pregnant with a possibility of a Mujuru victory and birth of real Zimbabwe.

“The taking over of reins (of power) is guaranteed by the fact that PRC, Zimbabwe, Sadc, South Africa and the international community can’t afford a successive third coup in a row, first Tsvangirai in 2008, Mugabe in 2017; in 2018 (Zimbabwe) Defence Forces have no ace card.”

PRC comprises of PDP, Mujuru’s National People’s Party and a few other smaller parties. Tsvangirai leads the MDC Alliance, whose partners include Tendai Biti’s PDP, Transform Zimbabwe led by Jacob Ngarivhume and Welshman Ncube’s MDC.- Newssay

 

  • Zimborig

    Lucia forgot to say she was kidding

  • Brad

    Really? Lucia must be smoking something illegal.

  • sarah Mahoka

    Lucia must just Join Juice Mujuru and they can lose together

  • Zunzanyika

    If people are free to choose, anything is possible. In a fair contest, Joyce will will give Munangagwa a run for his money.
    We have to remember that most people in Zanupf are not members of G40, but gamatox. They only went to Grace for conivenience. The army will not have a problem with Joyce becoming her excellence. She is one of theirs. Munangagwa, with all due respect, has been slightly tribal in his appointments and so-called punishment of of corrupt elements in the party.
    If at all Munangagwa had gone to an elective Congress, I don’t think he would have prevailed, who ever the opposite candidate was. Joyce, Sekeramayi or even Grace for that matter. The ugly face of tribalism, would have dominated the elections and he would have lost.
    So I can see the possiblity of G40 ganging up with gamatox as both feel they are being victimised in the party. Strange things happen in politics, voting for Tswangirai is not one them!

  • Everfaithful

    What daydreaming ?

  • henry chimere

    The last contest I remember between Ed and JM in Z

  • Tavengwa

