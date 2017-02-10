Mujuru Wins? | BREAKING NEWS

Staff Reporter| The Zim People First leader is reported to have won against the party’s two founding members Didymus Mutasa, Rugare Gumbo and five other senior party members.

The party’s National Executive Council has endorsed President Joice Mujuru’s expulsion of the seven, according to party spokesperson Jealous Mawarire.

Mr Mawarire said (9) nine out of (10) ten of the party’s provinces and all the party wings agreed to ratify the emergency decision made by Mujuru and her immediate advisors on Tuesday. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW…

“All provincial chairpersons except the Midlands Province expressed their support to the president on her move and so did the youth, the freedom fighters and the women,” said Mawarire.

The verified full composition of the Executive was not available at the time of writing.

Mujuru held a full National Executive meeting which only excluded the dismissed seven members and Sylvester Nguni and Coghan Matanhire who sent their resignations from the party to Mujuru in the course of the day.

Sources within the party told ZimEye.com that Matanhire and Nguni were originally in the list of people who were meant to be dismissed from the party but were removed at the last minute after some members of the national executive felt that their cases of insurgence against Mujuru were not clear cut.

The sources also indicated that the name of Ray Kaukonde was never in the list as Kaukonde has never accepted official membership to the party.

