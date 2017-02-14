Mujuru Wins!

Staff Reporter | Beleaguered Zimbabwe People First President, Joice Mujuru, yesterday shocked all and sundry after the entire party leadership in Mashonaland East Province went out in full force to express their allegiance to her.

In a Provincial Council meeting held in Bindura yesterday, the entire leadership of the province took turns to stand up and express their support for Mujuru and endorsed her decision to dismiss party founding elders Didymus Mutasa and Rugare Gumbo with five other senior party members.

The members urged Mujuru not to waste time fighting with Mutasa and Gumbo on the party name and instead opt for a different name for the party.

The provincial council meeting which was meant to be attended only by party leaders in the constituency structures saw hundreds of other party members and sympathetic members of the public battling with party security personnel who were trying to restrict entry into the hall.

The purported provincal council meeting ended up turning to be a near rally as hundreds of people thronged the small hall singing praises to Mujuru.

According to party officials Mujuru who is on a nation wide tour of the provinces to check on her party structures will be going to Mutare on Thursday before making a long trip to Gwanda on Saturday.